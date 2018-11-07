Clear

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Posted: Wed Nov 07 19:19:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to present the grants. the season of giving is just around the corner. students are already doing what they can to help families have a good christmas. the marine "toys for tots foundation" has started its annual toy drive. today-- indiana state university's student radio station, w-z-i-s hosted its own drive. students collected toys and money for the foundation. organizers say anything you can do to help can go a long way. " if you are not able to donate toys, or you just chose to donate your time. we are making it available to the community to not only come out and support toys for tots. but to come out and see what's happening. to see what it takes to run a toys for tots campaign." you can help by donating toys or your time. we've linked you to everything you need to know to get involved at wthi tv dot com. toys for tots is collecting donations
