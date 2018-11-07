Speech to Text for 8th grader raises money for local humane society

in the future. one wabash valley student learned the value of taking care of his community. it's a lesson he's already put into action. david pethic is an 8th grade student at mclean education center in terre haute. he set up a fundraiser as part of a school project. the fundraiser benefited the terre haute humane society. humane society officials arrived at the school today to pick up their items. david says his love of animals inspired his project. "i have a dog at home named snoopy. i got him at the bloomington shelter but i really wanted to help this one out as well. because you cant adopt every dog." as part of the fundraiser david collected both money