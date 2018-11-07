Clear

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Posted: Wed Nov 07 19:08:41 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 19:08:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

them moving "we do want "we do want them moving into our neighborhoods" one northern terre haute community is saying no to a new dollar general store. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. plans to build a dollar general store in north terre haute caused an uproar. tonight people shared their concerns at the area planning meeting. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now in the studio with more on why this community is worried. patrece... people living in north terre haute are not happy about the plan to build a dollar general in the area. more than 20 people were at the meeting tonight to voice their concerns -- people living in that area say it's a recipie for bad things to come. < ( "we have very major concerns of having another business in that area" plans for a dollar general in north terre haute is causing uproar from people in the community. "we don't want dollar general to open in our area" connie joesph lives in the area where construction for the new building has already started. she and her neighbors say they don't want the business coming into their neck of the woods. "and if the people in our area don't support that store it's not gonna do well and then what are they gonna do? they're going to move out and their going to leave an empty building with a bunch of trash around it." at the area planning development meeting wednesday night the committee tabled the discussion for a later meeting. executive director for vigo county area planning jared bayler explained the petitioner for the area contacted their office earlier in the week with concerns. "they cited development delays some of which were related to major infrastructre improvements." despite the development....the people living in the area are still concerned and upset. "the area planning commision is putting it in their back pocket and walking away from us." > and bayler told me there have been two other attempts to rezone in this area. those two times, the people living there could voice their opinion and those times they stopped the rezoning process. this time, he says that really isn't an option because the building has been approved and they have the proper permits.to continue
