Speech to Text for Romeo Langford

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by us.> iu had very little trouble in their season opener, the hoosier pounded chicago state 104-55.... the game marked romeo langford's first game with the hoosiers....the freshman phenom scored 19 points in just 26 minutes of action... he was very efficient going seven of 12 from the floor, his only down fall...he was five for 11 from the free throw line... iu head coach archie miller says romeo didn't disappoint in his college debut! < when he's in his strenght zone. in transition and going to the basket. saw a guy who was efficient. makes