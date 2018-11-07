Clear

ISU Basketball

Sycamores looking for better defensive effort

Posted: Wed Nov 07 18:18:29 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 18:18:30 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the indiana state men's basketball team didn't start the season the way they wanted to last night.... the sycamores were tied at the half with ball state, but then were outscored in the second half by 17.... the cardinals beat the trees 86-69, dropping isu to ohh and one on the season... a big reason isu loss was their defense, they gave up 54 second half points..... the guys know that kind of defensive effort isn't going to win them a lot of ball games! < we know we're going to score the ball. defense is the problem. we're going to have to guard for 40 minutes. can't guard for 20 and expect to win the game. it's a want to factor. want to on the defensive end. blocking out, finishing possessions. talk about toughness a lot. this was not a tough effort
Clear, cold overnight
Donnie Baker

