ISU Football

Sycamores looking to knock off nationally ranked Illinois State

indiana state football saturday will try to knock off their first ranked opponent since 2016, when they host number 22 illinois state on senior day... what a difference a year makes for this program... last year at this time, isu was looking for win number one on the season.....they never got it, going winless... fast forward to now and the sycamores are riding a three-game winning streak... their five and four on the season and still in contetion for a fcs playoff berth... head coach curt mallory says these are the kind of weeks indiana state football wants to be apart of! that's why you play the game. to play in games like this. year ago we were playing for pride. this year. this year playing for opportunity to play in the playoffs. winning record against a rival. most importantly send out seniors out on
