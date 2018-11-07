Clear

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Posted: Wed Nov 07 15:38:22 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 15:38:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you can help you can help us give meals to struggling families. tomorrow..we'll be hosting our 30th annual "share your thanksgiving" food drive." news 10's jada huddlestun talked with someone who benefits from efforts like this. she joins us in the studio to explain how giving back can make a real difference. it's not just this time of year that people need help. i spoke to a terre haute resident at a local soup kitchen today.. he says it's services like this that help him and his family everyday. < seven years.. that's how long paul philpott and his family have been coming to the st. patrick soup kitchen. he say's after paying bills.. buying groceries can be hard. "we don't have the income or the other resources to be able to do this or be able to eat." those who come to the soup kitchen can get a meal at lunch five days a week. but for some.. its more than just providing meals to those in need. "we're just appreciative of everyone that comes in here and the opportunity to do something that hopefully makes a difference in people's lives everyday." friesen's been working at this soup kitchen for the last eight years. and she says they're lucky to be able to give back to the community. "this happens to be the heart of a community that needs a lot of these services and we're just really privileged to be able to do this everyday." philpott and his family are grateful for programs like the st patrick soup kitchen. he says they are especially important during the holiday sesason. "if it wasn't for them there's a lot of people that wouldn't have you know anything to eat or anything for christmas you know it really does make a difference what they do." > the st. patrick soup kitchen is open monday through friday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. it's located on poplar street in terre haute. back to you. by donating to our share your thanksgiving drive.. you'll be helping people like philpot. all the proceeds go to catholic charities to help those in need. it's simple! stop by our studio tomorrow and drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations. we'll be collecting donations from 7 am to 6:30 pm. we're at
