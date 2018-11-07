Clear

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

Posted: Wed Nov 07 15:27:15 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 15:27:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

may 20-13. meanwhile.. yet another wabash valley college has some big news to share. this one involves saint mary of the woods college growing. news 10's garrett brown was there as the college made the announcement. he joins us now live and shares what it means for the future. .. a lot has changed over the years here at saint mary's of the woods college. but one thing hasn't... the goal to improve and expand. now.. the college is able to make some of those changes. it's all thanks to some help from the sisters of providence. < saint marys isn't the biggest college in indiana. but kathryn white likes the small community it offers. "im on the basketball team as well and i definitely have to say the team and sports atmosphere that we have here. along with a great education." but now the college has the means to expand to better serve its students. they came to a purchase agreement with the sisters of providence. the 160 acre purchase includes historic properties, horse stables and more. "everything that we're purchasing is from the sisters. so theres a parcel that is located near out athletic fields already and it includes the current field." a grant from the usda helped make this possible. the sisters of providence still will play a large role on the campus. both the sisters and the college will continue working together. "what this does is strengthen our relationship together. it's a long relationship. it has now been one of true partnership. so that has been strengthened today." as for these students its news they are happy to hear. even though they may not witness the changes of the purchase. they know the college will continue to thrive. "i think its great. the more we can grow the more students we can get in here. the more alumni we'll end up having. its just all around good for the campus to grow." > for now, the sisters of providence will continue to manage many of these historic properties like the woodlawn inn. reporting on the campus of saint mary of the woods college. im news
