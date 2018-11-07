Clear

Vigo County Jail construction timeline

Vigo County Jail construction timeline

Posted: Wed Nov 07 15:17:33 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 15:17:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

west union caé. live in the newsroom, lacey clifton, back to you. vigo county may start construction on a new jail next summer. county leaders filed a court-mandated update yesterday. it includes garmong's proposed project timeline. here are some of the key dates --- april, 20-19 for design completion.. july, 20-19 for construction to start.. april, 20-21 for the new facility to be operational. the report highlights what the county is doing to solve on-going issues at the jail. it also mentions new staffing. those new hires will help relieve issues and meet inmate needs. on election night... vigo county council members told us the jail is a top priority needing attention. <be sure those inmates in that jail get some immediate relief, this is going to take some time to turn that around and i'm going to push that every day that i can. // we got a several million dollar jail project coming up.. // i think that's a challenge tp help with, that will be the commissioners job.. but the council with look at funding of it. > commissioners have plans to put the new jail on the former international paper property. the city wants to be involved because the property is within city limits. there are meetings happening soon for the court.. and the
