Speech to Text for Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

we're following breaking news tonight... a police chase in terre haute has ended in a crash. good evening and thanks for joining us. the chase happened in terre haute just about an hour ago. indiana state police told us the suspect car hit a trooper's car during this chase. they said the chase started with a traffic stop. a trooper ran the plates.. and found the car was stolen. he said the car took off when he got out of his car. police told us people were throwing items out of the car. then, around brown avenue and hulman street.. the suspect car hit the trooper's car. officers detained five people. we expect to have more information tonight at 10 and 11 on