Clear

Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

Posted: Wed Nov 07 15:13:32 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 15:13:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news tonight... a police chase in terre haute has ended in a crash. good evening and thanks for joining us. the chase happened in terre haute just about an hour ago. indiana state police told us the suspect car hit a trooper's car during this chase. they said the chase started with a traffic stop. a trooper ran the plates.. and found the car was stolen. he said the car took off when he got out of his car. police told us people were throwing items out of the car. then, around brown avenue and hulman street.. the suspect car hit the trooper's car. officers detained five people. we expect to have more information tonight at 10 and 11 on
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Clear, cold overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

Image

Vigo County Jail construction timeline

Image

Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

Image

Jasper County sales tax increase

Image

Did Kevin say...snow?

Image

The latest on a West Union Fire

Image

Mari Hulman George visitation

Image

Hulman Center contract awarded

Image

Rose-Hulman's president stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high