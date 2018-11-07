Speech to Text for Jasper County sales tax increase

taxes are going "up".. "in jasper county, illinois". that's as a "1"-percent "sales tax" was voted "in" la night. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. breaks down.. "why" you could be paying "mor in the county. < "in september, the jasper county school district proposed a one percent sales tax be added to this year's ballot. on tuesday night that referendum passed." in fact.. "62"-percent of those who cast their ballots.. were in favor of the sales tax. money taken in from that tax will be used for the jasper county school district. funds will be used for the facilities within the district. i spoke with andrew johnson. johnson is the superintendent at jasper county schools. he says issues with funding have made it difficult to keep up with needed repairs. those issues come from a decrease in state funding. the district is also suffering from a significant decrease in assessed value from the counties power plant. a lower assessed value means less tax dollars for the school district. johnson says he appreciates voter's making the decision to help fund needed improvements. "your cup is half full or half empty and i'd like to say mine's half full. and we're very blessed and very fortunate in this community to have people who rally around and help our school district out. we couldn't do what we do today for children and their futures without them that's for sure." "the one percent sales tax takes effect at the beginning of 2019. the superintendent says they will then begin to address the most important issues. in jasper county gary brian