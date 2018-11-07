Speech to Text for The latest on a West Union Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're continuing coverage for you today.. "of a major house fire" in clark county, illinois. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. was in west union yesterday.. where "4"-firefighters were hurt "while working". she joins us now.. with the latest. "lacey"... /////// today i spoke with the west union fire chief. he tells me the fire's cause is still undetermined, but it's not suspicious. as for the four hurt firefighters, they're doing well. i was even able to catch up with "1"-of them who was just released from the hospital. //////// //////// <it's sickening enough to watch your house burn in a fire. but it's even worse to see first responders instantly in danger. "the firefighters that got hurt, i prayed for them all night, but luckily, they're going to be alright." that's the reality for cheryl turner, who lost her home in west union to a house fire tuesday. "the porch was totally in tact and it just, fell. it was just unreal it was horrifying. and the firemen and bystanders lifted that roof up and got those guys out." four firefighters were hurt from the porch collapse. though after the heartbreaking fire, a heartwarming reunion between turner and one of the injured firemen, greg newlin. newlin has a few busted ribs, and a fractured eye socket. but his injuries are the least of his worries. "i hate to see anybody lose their house, i really do." "well, better my house than your life." "well, i appreciate it." "despite all of the loss and the commotion that was happening during this fire, turner tells me that there was a sign of hope in a tree nearby." "while the fire was burning, there was a white peace dove in the tree. they're not around here." and while the dove was watching over everyone's safety, turner's community is already working to look after her. "we just live in a great community, a great community. everybody has came together." > turner owns the west union cafe, and has helped many in the community when they were down on their luck. if you'd like to help her out, all donations can be taken to the