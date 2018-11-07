Mari Hulman George visitation

Clear
project forward". "happening right now".. "visitation" is taking place "for mari hulman george". she passed away "saturday" at the age of "83". many are paying their respects "at this hour" "at th callahan and hughes funeral home" in terre haute. "visitation" will continue until "8"-o'clock this evening. "hulman george" served many causes and organizations throughout her life. some highlights include: serving as chairman of the board for hulman and company, a leader at the indianapolis motor speedway, a long-time board member of first financial bank, and a trustee at rose-hulman institute of technology. jumping ahead "to tomorrow".. "visitation" will continue again starting at "10"-o'clock in the morning.. but this time, "at saint benedict catholic church". "mass of christian burial" will begin at 12-05. following the service.. "the procession" will take "hulman george" "from downtown terre haute" "to calvary cemetery". "burial services" will be private. it's important to note.. "9th street".. right in front "of saint benedict church" will be closed from "10" a-m until "2"-p-m.
