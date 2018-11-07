Clear
Rose-Hulman's president stepping down

Posted: Wed Nov 07 14:34:12 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 14:34:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

rose- "breaking "breaking news".. as rose-hulman's "15th president".. announces his resignation. ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, november 7th. "the announcement" came down "earlier this afternoon". "president jim conwell's resignation" will be effective "as of november 15th". news 10's "rondrell moore".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. to explain.. what we know about the resignation. he also tells us.. who will be leading the school "after the 15th". "rondrell"... //////// rose-hulman leaders are calling this move a mutual decision between the board and conwell. the board says it had quote "concerns". it didn't say what those concerns were... meanwhile, conwell has a family health issue to address. you'll remember conwell began his time with rose back in 2013. today board members thanked him for his service. they said quote "jim has moved this institution forward." now, the process will begin for choosing a new president. the board has appointed rob coons as acting president. he's the school's current senior vice president. leaders will meet later this month to firm up a transition plan. in the meantime, they say all of the inititiatives under conwells administration will continue. now, we have attempted to get reaction from faculty, staff, and students about this massive change. however, a spokesman for the school has denied our requests for any further information. susie. ////////
