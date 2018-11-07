Clear

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Before you go shopping on Black Friday, feed the hungry on Orange Friday.

put your orange on! before you go shopping on black friday, feed the hungry on orange friday! through your $3 donation and the efforts of terre haute catholic charities foodbank, we can feed a family for an entire day. stop by the catholic charities office at 1801 poplar st. through november 16 or stop by baesler's market on friday, november 16, to make your donation.
