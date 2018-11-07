Speech to Text for Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

the results are in... and people across the wabash valley are saying yesterday was a record breaking day! people in indiana and illinois went to the polls to vote in this year's midterm elections! news 10's abby kirk joins us live from i-s-u's campus to explain how big of a turnout vigo county had.... abby? jon, alia.... vigo county clerk, brad newman, tells me there were a few hiccups along the road.... but, that's normal.... he did say that no one could have predicted this turnout! a huge turnout! more than 70-thousand people registered to vote. more than 30-thousand votes were cast in vigo county. this includes the 16-thousand early votes. what this means is 44-percent of "registered voters" participated in the 20-18 midterm election. newman says the turnout was "amazing." "those numbers are incredible. 44-percent of the voting population was astonishing in a midterm election. and quite honestly people were patient, people were very understanding of that." lots of people were talking about the long line here at i-s-u's polling locations.... some people say it was because there were only "three" voting machines setup.... but, newman tells me that's not the case. i'll explain in our next half hour. reporting live in as we mentioned -- yesterday's mid term elections saw a huge turnout! here in vigo county -- turnout was at 44 percent. that means around 32-thousand people and their voices were heard. and that number included lots of young people. indiana state university students found long lines as they headed out to vote. news 10's abby kirk is live on the isu campus to tell us how things went there. yes, jon alia.... if you were here at i-s-u's polling location...the line wrapped all the way around this "wall".... lots of people said the long wait had to do with there only being "3" voting machines.... but, vigo county clerk, brad newman tells me this is not the case. he says they had a large number of "provisional ballots." this means that several people showed up to vote who were not "registered." "the ones that weren't registered that came to vote....you got to love them. i mean seriously they wanted to be a part of the process and you can't take that away from them and that's huge. i mean that speaks volumes of what we have tried to accomplish at i-s-u and uh and this community has fought hard to make isu part of the process." newman says by law, they have to let the person vote, but it's a entire process. the election board will decide later if those votes will count. on november 16th the votes will be certified. we will continue to bring you updates. a look at this years turnout as a whole.... that's coming up in the next 30 minutes... reporting live in