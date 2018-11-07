Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

officials are saying yesterday's voter turnout was amazing! more than 30-thousand voices were here right here in vigo county. several of those came from students! news 10's abby kirk joins us live from i-s-u to tell us why this is so great! abby? jon, alia... this is only the 2nd time "i-s-u" has been "a polling place". officials tell me that putting a voting center "here" is an easy and convenient way to get students to get out and vote! more than 70-thousand people registered to vote. more than 30-thousand votes were cast in vigo county. this includes the 16-thousand early votes. what this means is 44-percent of "registered voters" participated in the 20-18 midterm election. vigo county clerk, brad newman tells me they had a large number of "provisional ballots" here at the i-s-u location. this means that several people showed up to vote who were not "registered." newman says by law, they have to let the person vote, but it's a entire process. the election board will decide later if those votes will count. on november 16th the votes will be certified. we will continue to bring you updates. but, overall, the turnout was great! reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. ///// the big election headline nationally -- the democrats will gain control of the house of representatives. while you were sleeping - shortly before midnight - president trump phoned house minority leader nancy pelosi to extend his congratulations. the democrats seized the house with strong showings in places like virginia's tenth district, where jennifer wexton defeated incumbent barbara comstock. it's a seat that the g-o-p had held since 1980. but the democrats' hopes of capturing control of the senate were dashed with losses in tennessee, north dakota, and indiana. texas republican ted cruz earned a narrow victory against democrat beto o'rourke. cbs this morning will have much more on the mid term elections and what the results mean moving forward. that's straight ahead at the top of the hour right here on wthi. ///// in other news this morning - a man is facing charges after a hostage situation in martin county. police say they were called to a home just after 10 yesterday morning on a domestic situation. that's where they arrested john willoughby {willow-be} police set up a perimeter around the home. officers say he refused to let his ex-wife leave the house. after some time - officers got her out safely. they arrested willoughby shortly after. he faces charges of criminal confinement and intimidation. /// indiana state police are still looking for a gun that was stolen from an officer's vehicle. but this morning - they do have a man in custody for the theft. he is logan blubaugh. his charges include theft, obstruction of justice and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. yesterday, the parke county sheriff's office received a tip on the stolen gun. that tip helped lead to the arrest. indiana state police are still looking for the gun. ///// again today - investigators will be looking for the cause of a house fire in clark county illinois. it happened yesterday in rural west union. the west union fire chief says four firefighters were hurt. but-- he says no one was home when the fire started. news 10 caught up with the homeowner's daughter. she says she's thankful for everyone's efforts. "we're very appreciative, we're a very close community.and a lot of our locals were here and some of our not so locals, but we all know one another. and it's heartbreaking to see anybody get hurt. but it's also nice to seem them trying to save what my mom has, er, had." the fire chief says the home is a total loss. /// traffic alerts for some terre haute drivers. starting today, the north bound lanes of 13th street will close. that's from hulman to washington streets. crews will be repairing the pavement. the city hopes to have the street back open by friday evening. ///// also starting today, southbound 1st street, from oak to washington, will be closed. that's starting at 7 this morning and lasting until 5 friday afternoon. northbound 1st street will open at this time. and there will still be access to fairbanks park at oak street.