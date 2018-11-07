Speech to Text for Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49° Wednesday night: Clear and a little colder. Low: 28° Thursday: Partly sunny. Chilly NE breeze. High: 48° Detailed Forecast: We will spend Wednesday between weather systems. For the most part, that will mean a return of sunshine and the wind will slow down. By tomorrow night a front will enter the area and temperatures will hover right near the freezing mark. This will mean that, in some areas, rain could mix with a few flakes of snow. While the forecast isn't quite locked in for tomorrow night, we're continuing to watch how it unfolds. Soil temperatures continue to stay steady in the mid 40s, so even with a few flakes, accumulations don't look possible. Be prepared though, once this front passes, temperatures are going to nose dive into the weekend with several days in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031