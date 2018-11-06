Speech to Text for THS Girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

52-41 win over jasper... we had a vigo county girls basketball showdown, as terre haute south hosted west vigo... kylee stepp buries the three for west vigo and is fouled after the shot.....lady vikings get the keep the ball.... off the in bounce....stepp bang, another three...how about that...a six point possession for west vigo.. stepp had a game-high 28 points... terre haute south on the break....shy--ee--luh edinburgh banks in two..... end of the first half.....south star amani brown goes coast to coast for the layup, this girl is so darn good... she led south with 20