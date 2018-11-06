Speech to Text for Vigo County School Board results

raoul... there's been a lot of talk about accountability when it comes to the vigo county school corporation. that's what many people had in mind when they headed out to the polls. news 10's sarah lehman is live in vigo county. she has more on results for the vigo county school board. patrece.. like heather said we're here getting live results for you. voters made their voices heard in "2" contested races fo school board. david lotter is hoping to keep his spot over scott powell and joni wise in the fourth district. newcomer, joni wise -- is leading the race right now. and.. alpa patel is currently representing district 5. rosemarie scott challegened her. it looks like patel continue serving on the board. i will continue to update you with results for the school board. live at the court house sarah lehman news 10