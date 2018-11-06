Speech to Text for Knox County races

down in down in knox county... bureau chief, gary brian is monitoring *two noteworthy races. he's live tonight.. and updates us now --- things wrapped up here fairly early... with all pricints reporting around 8:00. brian hagen is facing doug vantlin. hagen is the current knox county coroner. with all precincts reporting.. vantlin took the race. vantlin won with 71 percent of the vote. and in the race for county clerk.. terri allen.. and david shelton.. republican, shelton edged out allen by about four percentage points. i talked with both winners tonight. here's what they both had to say about what they'd like to do going forward. "i'm going to make some much needed improvements to the clerks office with the record keeping and the retention issues. also one of the most important things for me was the ada accessability compliance issues." "one of the things that i talked about during the campaign i talked about community policing. getting out in places and people. getting a deputy in each town. and getting a, i don't want to say an open dialog but get closer to the community and closer to the people." knox county had a 52 percent voter turnout. that represents 12873 voters in the county. reporting live in knox county.. gary brian --