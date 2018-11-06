Clear

Vigo County Council races

Vigo County Council races

Posted: Tue Nov 06 20:27:18 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 20:27:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Council races

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

votes in. we continue our campaign 20-18 coverage in vigo county. that's where we're following several hot ticket races. news 10's heather good is live at the vigo county courthouse. she joins us now with more. i've been here in the courthouse watching results.. and .. in more county leadership.. "four" council seats are up. the county jail is a big problem they're dealing with still... jane santucci bryant the democratic candidate has around 42 percent of the vote. david m. thompson republican has around 58 percent. that's with 75 percent of precincts reporting. in d-2... bill thomas and chris switzer.. and chris bill thomas in d-2... reporting. precincts 75 percent of that's with percent. that's with 75 percent of precincts reporting. in d-2... bill thomas and chris switzer.. in d-3... current council woman, vicki weger.. and.. james mckanna.. and finally.. in district 4... current member.. mike morris.. james amodeo.. current terre haute police chief, john plasse is looking to take greg ewing's take greg looking to john plasse is police chief, terre haute current amodeo.. james amodeo.. current terre haute police chief, john plasse is looking to take greg ewing's position. plasse's challenger is republican, benjamin pence. as it stands ----. we spoke with plasse tonight. < it's been an emotion last two months.. for it to come to a head tonight feels good i'm incredidbly greatful.. we worked incredibly hard.. knocked on doors.. met a ton of new people.. just thankful for it! i'm gratified to know that the voters had confidence we made the right decision to pursue the funding for the new jail. we got a several million dollar million jail project that needs done.. it's going to have to be done on time, it's gonna have to be done on budget, it's gonna have to be done right.. "i'm really just humbled that we got that much support from our community and i'll work my best to not let anyone down." > reporting live in terre haute.. heather good.. back to you. down in knox county...
