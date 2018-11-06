Clear

Sycamore basketball

ISU drops opener at Ball State

Posted: Tue Nov 06 20:25:04 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 20:25:04 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

welcome back.... the sycamore men's basketball team had a tough season opener tonight at a very good ball state... the two in-state rivals met in muncie... isu feeds devin thomas in the post....the big fella turns and banks two high off the glass for the good guys... jordan barnes doing his thing....his step back three with a defender all over gives isu a 13-12 lead... barnes had 16 in the game.. jordan doesn't get enough credit for his defense....he's sneaky quick....his steal and layup ties the game at 19.... de'avion washington comes off the bench and contributes for the sycamores.....the former terre haute south star buries the jumper... time winding down to end the first half...allante holston with the halfcourt heave and he nails it....are you kidding me... this game was tied at 32 at the break... second half...tyreke key who had 16 tickles the twine on the three ball... problem was isu's defense just wasn't good after halftime...ball state scored whenever they wanted, the cardinals put 54 points in the second half... the sycamores drop their opener 86-69..... sycamores head coach greg lansing wasn't happy with what he saw from his team... the 1a state
