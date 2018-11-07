Clear

Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Tue Nov 06 20:18:48 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 20:18:48 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<< time now for ricks rallies.... emondre rickman shows you how to posterize a defender...i see ya big man....the sycamore senior with the big time one handed slam.... rickman was playing above the rim.....he throws down the alley-oop....hope to see a lot more of this from him this season... karter vernelson has a great set of hands on him, the sullivan wide receiver shows why here...look at this catch closer...he almost drops it in traffic, but pins it against his leg to haul it in....smart move karter... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be
