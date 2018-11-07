Speech to Text for NORTH VEE NORTH CENTRAL PREVIEW

yards.... one thing we do know, we'll have one wabash valley high school football team advance to semi-state next week... that's because our two area teams left face each other this friday, when sixth-ranked north vermillion host number four north central in a 1a regional championship..... this will be the falcons sixth regional title appearance, while the t-birds will be playing in their very first regional game.... after wining the programs first sectional championship last week.... north vermillion and north central are both very familiar with each other and have a lot of respect for one another heading into their matchup! < winning that first sectional is a big deal. travis has done an outstanding job down there. next huge test on our journey. they play great football. they have a great football team. north vermillion is a great team. they have a good coach, that's been there before. climbing the mountain to achieve what we want to achieve. big moment friday night for us. we have to rise to the challenge. great atmosphere to play football in.>