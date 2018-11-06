Speech to Text for Orian Roshel

welcome back... terre haute south kicker orian roshel has been breaking barriers ever since she joined the braves football team.... she's once again accomplished something no one else has.... the senior today was named all-conference indiana in football.... she's the first female in the league's footall history to earn all-conference indiana.... this season roshel was 30 for 32 on p-a-t's and five for seven on field goal, including a long of 42 yards.... one thing we do know, we'll