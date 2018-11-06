Speech to Text for Man arrested for stealing state trooper's gun

they lost everything. authorities arrested one person in connection to a stolen indiana state police gun. we now know the name of the suspect. indiana state police say he is.. logan blubaugh. he now faces several charges. they include theft, obstruction of justice and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. yesterday, we told you indiana state police said someone stole a gun from an i-s-p vehicle. earlier today, the parke county sheriff's office received a tip on the stolen gun. that tip helped lead to the arrest. indiana state police are still looking