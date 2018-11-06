Speech to Text for Major Terre Haute street to close for repairs

to you. we have a traffic alert for terre haute drivers... part of a busy street will close street starting tomorrow. the north bound lanes of 13th street will close. the closure will be from hulman to washington streets. crews will be repairing the pavement. the city hopes to have the street back open