Speech to Text for Free mass transit rides to the polls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of people turned out to the polls today. one wabash valley town made sure everyone had a chance to get there, even if they didn't have a ride. we continue our campaign 2018 team coverage tonight. news 10's chris piper hit the bus trail to see how some people go to the polls today. he joins us now in the studio to explain an oppurtunity illinois residents have for elections. today voters are going out all across the wabash valley, but a challenge for some of them, is how do they get there? the city of robinson, illinois is helping out with that. rides mass transit district has a branch in the city. they have offered free rides to the polls all day today. residents like holly cole say they are thankful for the business. she says the ride is is not only useful, but enjoyable. "they pick us up whenever we need to go anywhere, medical appointments, to go to walmart. so i used it to get here to the polling place because voting is very important to me." rides mass transit provides this service for every election. cole says she doesn't have a car of her own. because of that, she uses the transit in robinson almost every day. back