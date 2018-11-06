Clear

Free mass transit rides to the polls

Free mass transit rides to the polls

Posted: Tue Nov 06 15:32:25 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 15:32:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Free mass transit rides to the polls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of people turned out to the polls today. one wabash valley town made sure everyone had a chance to get there, even if they didn't have a ride. we continue our campaign 2018 team coverage tonight. news 10's chris piper hit the bus trail to see how some people go to the polls today. he joins us now in the studio to explain an oppurtunity illinois residents have for elections. today voters are going out all across the wabash valley, but a challenge for some of them, is how do they get there? the city of robinson, illinois is helping out with that. rides mass transit district has a branch in the city. they have offered free rides to the polls all day today. residents like holly cole say they are thankful for the business. she says the ride is is not only useful, but enjoyable. "they pick us up whenever we need to go anywhere, medical appointments, to go to walmart. so i used it to get here to the polling place because voting is very important to me." rides mass transit provides this service for every election. cole says she doesn't have a car of her own. because of that, she uses the transit in robinson almost every day. back
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Major Terre Haute street to close for repairs

Image

Free mass transit rides to the polls

Image

Vigo County students get a first hand look at the political process

Image

Vincennes is one of the safest cities in Indiana

Image

Thousands cast their vote in Vigo County

Image

The future Kevin Orpurt? Plus a cooler Wednesday ahead

Image

Students wait in long lines at ISU to vote

Image

Indiana Senate race part of a much bigger picture

Image

How did Vigo County handle election security?

Image

Four firefighters hurt in West Union fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high