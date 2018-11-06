Speech to Text for Vigo County students get a first hand look at the political process

local students are excited to be a part of the political process. a group of "vigo county high school" students recently went through training. they became certified to work at the polls. the students worked with local officials and learned about potential issues. today -- we caught up with one of them as he put his training to work! "i think its great to get in around the elections so we know who's helping to run our community." community." local election workers told us vigo is the only county in indiana