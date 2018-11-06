Speech to Text for Vincennes is one of the safest cities in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash valley city is getting recognition as one of the safest in indiana! that's according to safe wise dot com. the list ranks the top 20 safest cities in the state. vincennes earned the number 9 spot. organizers also look at data of violent versus non-violent crimes. you can find the full list of the safest cities on our website wthi tv