Speech to Text for Thousands cast their vote in Vigo County

as of 3 this afternoon more than 11-thousand people had voted in vigo couny just today. and brad newman says he expects another 4 to 5 thousand votes to come in. polls closed at 6 in indiana but as long as voters were in line before then... they could vote. election day has not been without issue. newman tells me they dealt with six or seven stuffed ballot boxes. he says they were brought back to election central securely and other ballot boxes were sent out to replace them. he says -- despite some long lines -- voters have been tolerant. and overall things have gone well. we are talking about several important races tonight. from here i'll be heading to election central to get you results as they come in. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.