Speech to Text for The future Kevin Orpurt? Plus a cooler Wednesday ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meet "colton russell". he's a 1st grader at sugar creek consolidated. mrs. wilson is his teacher. the children were recently asked to dress up to show off their future careers. and "colton" chose to dress up like "me"! i think we have a meteorologist in the works here folks! i know "colton" is watching right now.. thank you so much for being a big fan! come see me and we can talk more about forecasting! tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 36. west wind 8 to 14 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 50. west wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 30. north wind around 6 mph. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 36. west wind 8 to 14 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 50. west wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 30. north wind around 6 mph. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 36. west wind 8 to 14 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 50. west wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 30. north wind around 6 mph.