The future Kevin Orpurt? Plus a cooler Wednesday ahead

Posted: Tue Nov 06 14:57:49 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 14:57:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

meet "colton russell". he's a 1st grader at sugar creek consolidated. mrs. wilson is his teacher. the children were recently asked to dress up to show off their future careers. and "colton" chose to dress up like "me"! i think we have a meteorologist in the works here folks! i know "colton" is watching right now.. thank you so much for being a big fan! come see me and we can talk more about forecasting! tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 36. west wind 8 to 14 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 50. west wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 30. north wind around 6 mph. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 36. west wind 8 to 14 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 50. west wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 30. north wind around 6 mph. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 36. west wind 8 to 14 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 50. west wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 30. north wind around 6 mph.
