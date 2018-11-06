Speech to Text for Students wait in long lines at ISU to vote

"students" are turning-out "to vote today". take a look at your television screen right there. you're seeing "the long lines" to vote "at indiana stat university". this is the 2nd time "i-s-u" has been "a polling place". "students" are taking advantage of the opportunity. we spoke "with an i-s-u student today" who was casting "her ballot". "she says".. its important "the younger generation" makes their voices heard. //////// [take sot name: 16:27:30,15 incue: "...it's our time outcue: the answer..." duration:0:11] //////// "it's our time to get out and just change the world for the better because for instance there's so many bad things going on right now and i think doing a simple thing such as voting is 100 percent the answer." /////// "pritchard says".. "the voting center" is an easy and voting