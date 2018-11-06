Speech to Text for Indiana Senate race part of a much bigger picture

we have "another race" we're closely watching here in indiana. that's for who's going to represent "the u-s senate" for the hoosier state. democratic incumbant "joe donnelly" is running against republican "mike bruan" and libertarian "lucy brenton". "right now".. "republicans" control "the senate". but "democrats" are looking "to change that". "today".. we spoke "with a political science professor at indiana state university". "he says".. "this race" is a piece "of the bigger picture" ////// [take sot name: 02:16:00,02 incue: "...who''s going to outcue: next two years..." duration:0:11] ///// "who's going to run the senate what party is going to run the senate is the biggest factor i suppose. this race being one race in that formula of who has majority status in the senate for the next two years." /////// we'll have "the results of this race" and much more for you tonight "on news 10 nightwatch"