Clear

How did Vigo County handle election security?

Posted: Tue Nov 06 14:48:47 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 14:48:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"election security".. it's "a hot button topic" from coast-to-coast. "news 10" talked with vigo county clerk "brad newman" today. news 10's "sarah lehman".. is "live" in our newsroom.. to explain.. how vigo county makes sure "your ballots" are secure. "sarah"... //////// susie.. the last presidential election has been met with a lot of controversy. specifically involving election security. so we wanted to know how vigo county keeps things secure. according to vigo county clerk brad newman.. the most important thing is that none of the county's machines are live on the internet. that means no one can hack them through the internet or wifi. newman also said each machine's information is wiped clean after every use. then they're sealed and stored in a warehouse. they each have their own code to get started. newman said they have security measures in place from the machines to how the ballots are transported and counted. newman says it's somethng the county prides itself on. //////// //////// "one thing we do really well in vigo county is elections and we do them right and there can't be any questions or concerns when it comes to the integrity of the voting process here in vigo county." ///////// newman also told us the county has applied for another security grant. they try to stay in front of what he calls the ongoing battle between local thieves and other organizations who try and hack elections. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. //////////
