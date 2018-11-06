Speech to Text for Four firefighters hurt in West Union fire

coverage of campaign 20-18" coming up. but first.. we want to get you "the latest on that fire". it's happened at a house on 18-40th street "in west union, illinois". "west union" is "in clark county" just across the state line. news 10's "lacey clifton" is "live." she updates us now.. on what's happened. "lacey"... susie *as you can see behind me this fire is still smoldering* the fire actually started this morning before 11. the west union fire chief tells me they were fighting it for quite a while, when the scene turned dangerous. he says part of the ceiling collapsed causing the porch to collapse. four firefighters were hurt. two had minor injuries- while one was taken from here by ambulance and one was lifelined. at this point their condition is unknown. luckily no one was home when the fire started. i talked to the daughter of the homeowner. she says she's grateful for everyone's efforts. "very appreciative very close community. heart breaking . they tried to save what my mom has, well had" at this point, the chief tells me the cause of the fire is unknown. the home is a total loss. reporting live in west union, lacey clifton, news 10. ///////