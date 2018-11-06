Speech to Text for Election day voting centers and times

election day is in full swing! lots of people are heading to the polls! and that's where we find news 10's abby kirk! she's live at the voting center at memorial united methodist church on poplar street in terre haute. abby is there to walk us through what you need to know! jon, it has been an amazing turnout so far! when we were out here live this morning, i probably saw about 80 people line up and vote while we were out here. now if you still plan to get out and vote, here's what you need to know. there are "21" places you can cast your ballot "today!" we have a list on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. voting centers are open until 6 this evening. and in illinois, they are open until 7. make sure you have your driver's license or government issued i.d. several say your voice needs to be heard! < "excersising our right and our obligation to vote. hope everybody comes out and votes." "excersise my right to express my views through my vote. it's a priveledge that a lot of countries don't have, so i intend to take advantage of it." > again, voters have till 6 tonight, if you're in indiana. if you are in illinois, 7 tonight.... once the polls shut down... news 10 will be your place for all election results on-air and online at w-t-h-i tv dot com. and, we continue our team coverage this afternoon with news 10's alia blackburn in the studio. alia? breaking down some of the numbers from early voting... it looks like vigo county -- could be on track to pass up 20-14's total number of voters. election officials say that number was around 22-thousand... with that being said... we wanted to know "some" of the races that are popular to you. < we took to twitter bright and early this morning... and early this twitter bright < we took to twitter bright and early this morning... in an informal poll... we asked what race is drawing you out to vote? we listed four options for you to choose from... just before our midday newscast.. majority of you said the battle for u-s- senate is what's bringing you out to vote... the hot button race in indiana features current senator and democrat "joe donnelly" -- republican challenger -- "mike braun" and libertarian candidate "lucy brenton". this race has become one of the most competitive in the country. so competitive that the estimated costs of ads -- 56-point-8-million dollars! that's according to the wesleyan media project. the 35 senate seats open for grabs could shape the chamber's party leader.. looking to be in second is the race for vigo county school board... there are 2 contested races here. david lotter is looking to keep his spot in district 4 -- challenged by scott powell and joni wise. meanwhile -- alpa patel is also hoping to keep her spot in district 5 -- against rosemarie scott. the school board has become a popular race -- with many voters saying "transparency" could impact their vote. one of the situations bringing transparency to the forefront was the f-b-i raid and investigation back in june 20-16.> keep in mind -- twitter only allows four options in the poll -- so all races were not included. we'll have full coverage of races in indiana and illinois -- tonight on-air and online at wthi-tv-dot-com. back