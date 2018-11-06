Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Clear

storm team ten traveled to indianapolis yesterday to meet with national weather service officials. they say "now" is the time to prepare for winter weather related emergencies. next week is winter weather preparedness week. officials say the goal is to get the public to have a backup plan for winter weather emergencies. the clouds will continue thinning through the afternoon, with some sunshine breaking through before the day ends. highs today get into the mid 50s. then, partly cloudy tonight, with lows at 37. tomorrow looks nice: mainly sunny with a high at 50. gets cold tomorrow night, a clear sky, lows in the upper 20s.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
