Speech to Text for High School Musical, Childrens Theatre of Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks <jon talks <jon talks with holly henke about high school musical, jr. disney channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage in disney's high school musical jr. troy, gabriella and the students of east high must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. the show's infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike. it's the first day after winter break at east high. the jocks, brainiacs, thespians and skater dudes all find their cliques. basketball team captain and resident jock, troy, discovers that the brainy gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at east high. the couple causes an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," troy and gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well. november 16th & 17th at 7:00 p.m. november 18th at 3:00 p.m. maple ave. united methodist, 1203 maple avenue, terre haute $15.00 236-3193 childrenstheatreofterrehau<jon talks with holly henke about high school musical, jr. disney channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage in disney's high school musical jr. troy, gabriella and the students of east high must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. the show's infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike. it's the first day after winter break at east high. the jocks, brainiacs, thespians and skater dudes all find their cliques. basketball team captain and resident jock, troy, discovers that the brainy gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at east high. the couple causes an upheaval when they