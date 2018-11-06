Clear

High School Musical, Childrens Theatre of Terre Haute

Jr. Disney channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage.

Posted: Tue Nov 06 05:30:47 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 05:33:24 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for High School Musical, Childrens Theatre of Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks <jon talks <jon talks with holly henke about high school musical, jr. disney channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage in disney's high school musical jr. troy, gabriella and the students of east high must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. the show's infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike. it's the first day after winter break at east high. the jocks, brainiacs, thespians and skater dudes all find their cliques. basketball team captain and resident jock, troy, discovers that the brainy gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at east high. the couple causes an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," troy and gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well. november 16th & 17th at 7:00 p.m. november 18th at 3:00 p.m. maple ave. united methodist, 1203 maple avenue, terre haute $15.00 236-3193 childrenstheatreofterrehau<jon talks with holly henke about high school musical, jr. disney channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage in disney's high school musical jr. troy, gabriella and the students of east high must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. the show's infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike. it's the first day after winter break at east high. the jocks, brainiacs, thespians and skater dudes all find their cliques. basketball team captain and resident jock, troy, discovers that the brainy gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at east high. the couple causes an upheaval when they
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming sunny and windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

High School Musical, Childrens Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54°

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Amani Brown

Image

West Vigo boys basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

THS Basketball

Image

A cold and windy forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high