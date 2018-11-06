Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Tuesday

a couple traffic alerts that could affect your commute here in terre haute. south 6th street, between wabash and ohio, will be closed today through five tomorrow afternoon. that's for a downtown lighting project. also north bound 13th street, from hulman to washington, will be closed from seven this morning until five p.m. on friday. that's for pavement repair. //// officials are encouraging you to "get out and vote!" election day is here. our very own news 10's abby kirk is live kicking off our all-day long 20-18 election coverage this morning. she's live at the voting center at memorial united methodist church on poplar street in terre haute. abby, good morning! /// good morning! look at this turnout! doors opened at 6 this morning, and they will remain open until 6 this evening.... if you are in line by this time, you will "still" be able to vote. just a few reminders for you.... what you need... is a photo i-d now, there are some documents you'll need and we have those listed on our website. you can head over to wthitv.com. the b-m-v is opened extra hours today...just to make sure you can get out and vote! you have from 6 to 6 this evening! also, if you need a ride..... that's a not a problem.... the city is offering a free bus fare today. there won't be any special stops. but -- there are some stops near polling locations. we have also linked those on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com and, of course news 10 wthi will have complete campaign 20-18 coverage for you throughout the day today--- both on air and online at wthi tv dot com. for now, get out there and vote! reporting live in vigo county, abby kirk, news 10. /// visitation for mari hulman george begins tomorrow in terre haute. she passed away on saturday. "hulman-george" was known and loved by many organizations and causes -- including st. mary of the woods -- the indianapolis motor speedway and many more. visitation will be from noon until "8" tomorrow at "callahan and hughes funeral home". then on thursday -- from 10 a-m until noon at st. benedict church. funeral services will also be held at "saint benedict church". burial will follow at calvary cemetery on east wabash avenue. /// hundreds of jobs are headed for crane in southern indiana. crane officOals say that's a record number for the base in martin county. the new jobs are civilian openings. 287 are listed as professional openings. openings include scientists, technicians, and other business professional jobs. another one hundred open positions are listed as internships for local colleges. currently the base employs more than five thousand people. /// some current and former vigo county high school students are pushing for changes to the sex ed curriculum. they explain the crisis pregnancy center works with the school district to teach abstinence. but students want more information about consent -- safe sex -- and inclusion of lgbtq topics. the group sites students getting sexually transmitted diseases -- becoming pregnant -- and even sexually assaulting other students because they do not understand what it means to consent to sex. the group will meet with superintendent dr. robert haworth to talk more about this issue. /// happening today - we hope you'll make plans to order a pizza for your lunch or dinner. this as news 10 gears up for thursday's "share your thanksgiving" food drive. today -- 10 percent of all papa john's sales will be donated to catholic charities. and don't forget - on thursday - we'll be outside of our studio at 800 ohio street. we'll be collecting donations of non-perishable food items and money. we'll also have barrels placed around vigo county.