Speech to Text for Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54° Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and colder Not as windy. Low: 37° Wednesday: Mainly sunny and not as warm. High: 51° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will make a quick stop by the area today as cooler air prevails. It'll be windy, but sunshine will continue to work its way through the clouds as the day goes on. Wednesday looks very nice. A mainly sunny sky will greet the area for your Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another weather maker will move in; it looks like some snow flakes may attempt to mix in with the rain! Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031