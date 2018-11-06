Clear

Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54°

High pressure will make a quick stop by the area today as cooler air prevails.

Posted: Tue Nov 06 03:38:20 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 03:41:49 PST 2018

Tuesday: Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54° Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and colder Not as windy. Low: 37° Wednesday: Mainly sunny and not as warm. High: 51° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will make a quick stop by the area today as cooler air prevails. It'll be windy, but sunshine will continue to work its way through the clouds as the day goes on. Wednesday looks very nice. A mainly sunny sky will greet the area for your Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another weather maker will move in; it looks like some snow flakes may attempt to mix in with the rain!
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming sunny and windy
