Barr-Reeve basketball

Vikings one of top 1A teams in state

Posted: Mon Nov 05 20:05:45 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 20:05:46 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

good start here.> no team in our area has a higher bulleyes on them than barr-reeve... there is no hiding it, the vikings are one of the best if not the top 1a team in the state. this team returns their top six players from a barr-reeve team that went 24-5 last year and madesemi-state. the vikings have one of the best guards in the area in gabe gladish and big guys in six-eight keegan o'neill. first year barr-reeve head coach josh thompson knows all eyes will be on his team, but he knows expectations are always high for this tradition rich program. < hopefully that makes us better throughout the year and we're playing our best basketball in march. think that bullseye on our back is going to give us everyone's best shot. we expect that and
