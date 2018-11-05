Speech to Text for Ryan Boyle

indiana state quarterback ryan boyle is receiving national attention for his incredible performance saturday in the sycamores triple overtime win over south dakota... the sycamore junior has beennamed the stats fcs national offensive player of the week... boyle this past weekend tied a school-single game record with five touchdown passes....he also ran for two more scores... he had 380 total yards of offense.....the seven touchdowns is a school-single game record.... boyle and the sycamores will try to stretch their winning streak to four straight saturday when