Speech to Text for Amani Brown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a record breaking weekend has earned terre haute south girls basketball player amani brown a state honor..... the lady braves guard today was named a ibca/subway player of the week....amani is one of just four players to earn this award.... saturday in terre haute souht's win over crispus attucks brown scored a school single-game record 43 points....that's the most by a girl or boys player in south history.... it was really impressive when you consider the senior missed all of last year with a knee injury, saturday was her first game back.... < amazing. worked hard all season when i got hurt. a lot to prove, not just to myself but to everyone else.>