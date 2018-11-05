Speech to Text for West Vigo boys basketball

opportunity to take advantage of it.> as expected, a young west vigo team struggled one season again going 11-14. they did get better as the year went on, finishing 7-4 and making it to the sectional final. the vikes return their leading scorer colin sal-yers, who put up 13 a game. west vee has nine lettermen back, including five guys who started at one point last year. inexperience isn't a problem with this group anymore. they hope to take the lessons they learned from last year and turn them into a lot of wins. < second half of the season we may have been one of the most improved teams in the area. core of that group is all coming back. good to have those faces back out here. hopefully we'll get off to a