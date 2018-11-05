Speech to Text for THN Basketball

some d1 players.> terre haute north is coming off a 13-12 campaign, it was the patriots third straight winning season. head coach todd woelfe has one of his largest seniors class with 10, the group will be lead by guard cayman hayes who's the teams top returning scorer. many of these seniors will be seeing their first significant varsity minutes this season. coach says once they get experience, they have potential to be pretty good... because they already play very well together. < our chemistry is probably one of our strengths. we do have 10 seniors with no a lot of experience. there hungry and waited for there