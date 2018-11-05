Speech to Text for THS Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... there is nothing like high school boys basketball in indiana. today we started another season as teams hit the court for their first official practice of the 2018-2019 season. terre haute south is coming off a sectional championship and an elite eight appearance in 4a. gone are two of the top seniors in the state from last year in de'avion washington and craig porter. for the first time in five years the braves don't have a d1 commit on their roster. south returns just four starters from their 20-win team last year.... head coach maynard lewis isn't making any excuses, he expects to carry on the south tradition with this new group... < batton has been passed on. we've had great seniors the last couple of years. expectations is still high for terre haute south basketball. we don't lower it just because we loss