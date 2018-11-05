Speech to Text for Marines hit Walmart to shop for Toys for Tots drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

head to wthi tv dot com. local marines went on a shopping spree today. only they weren't buying for themselves. they were buying for children. news 10 caught up with marines at wal mart in terre haute. that's where they shopped for "toys for tots". it's one of the many programs that focuses on children during the holiday season. donations help to pay for the gifts. gunnery sergeant kyle wetter says 97 percent of every dollar donated helps to pay for the toys. "it's that time of season to get out and start supporting the local children in need and bring a little joy to those children." on november 30th marines will be outside our studios on 800 ohio street. they'll be collecting donations of toys and money all day long. distribution day in terre haute will be the 12th and 13th of