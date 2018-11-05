Speech to Text for Youth for consent addresses the Vigo County School Corporation

a group of vigo county students is pushing for changes to the sex ed curriculum. they say their peers have made poor choices because they did not have all the information they needed to stay safe. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. a group called "youth for consent" addressed the vigo county school board tonight. news 10's heather good was at the meeting. she joins us live with more in tonight's education alert. youth for consent is made up of current vigo county high school students... and former students who now attend local colleges. the group was at tonight's meeting to share their thoughts on how to improve the sex education curricullum in vigo county. they explain the crisis pregnancy center works with the school district to teach abstinence... but students want more information. specifically... more information about consent... accurate information about safe sex. and inclusion of lgbtq topics. the group sites students getting sexually transmitted diseases... becoming pregnant... and even sexually assaulting other students because they do not understand what it means to consent to sex. they say they want to see some support from the school board. rocky roberts says, "i'm tired of seeing misinformed kids making misinformed decisions and that's what's happening a lot." the group will meet with superintendent dr. robert haworth to talk more about this issue. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. the vigo county school board approved a measure to create a bond oversight committee tonight. news 10 has reported this committee would be responsible for overseeing bond-related projects. it would then present opinions to the full school board. with this approval tonight... an application to join the committee will be posted. the board will be made up of nine people. two of them will be members of the school board. seven will be selected from the pool of applicants. that is open to the public. positions require a two year commitment. and... in an effort to improve communication between the district and the public... superintendent dr. robert haworth started tonight's meeting a little differently. you can see here... production lights and cameras where brought in for a "ted talk" style presentation. it's called "team vigo spotlight." dr. haworth started by talking about "team" and "success" and how everyone can contribute to the future of the district. then... a school transportation official took the floor to talk about operations. these "spotlights" will be available on the